The nominees for the 60th annual Grammy Awards were announced on November 28, and much of the chatter has been centered around the two leading men: Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar.

Rap legend Jay-Z, who already boasts 21 Grammy wins and 74 nominations over his career, is up for eight awards, including Album of the Year for 4:44. Lamar—who's won seven Grammys and been nominated for 29 overall—isn't far behind with seven nominations, including Album of the Year for his critically acclaimed DAMN.

Bruno Mars' 24K Magic, Childish Gambino's Awaken, My Love!, and Lorde's Melodrama are the remaining Album of the Year nominees.

It's also a historic year for the awards ceremony. As many have pointed out, the Album of the Year nominations are devoid of white men for the first time in Grammy Awards history. "Despacito" also became the first Spanish-language song to be nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Among the nominees, there are plenty of inspirational female artists; click through for some of them ahead of the 2018 Grammys.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will air live from Madison Square Garden on CBS on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.