Will DC's new superhero movie be even more “super"?

After appearing in Justice League, Henry Cavill’s Superman might pop up in Shazam, alongside Zachary Levi, according to a report from Revenge of the Fans.

“All I’ve been told, story-wise, is that Superman has had an impact on Asher Angel’s Billy Batson,” the report reads. “Batson sees the Man of Steel as an inspirational figure in his life, and that seems to feed into how he conducts himself when he eventually transforms into a cape-wearing, square-jawed superhero himself, in the form of Zachary Levi.”

With a Man of Steel sequel and the second Justice League film still not officially confirmed, DC is hoping to keep Superman relevant by having him pop up in another film. Shazam might just be that movie.

As for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who's set to portray Shazam’s nemesis Black Adam in his own solo film, it appears he won't appear in Shazam. The report says Johnson’s “hectic schedule” will likely keep him from appearing, although that doesn’t include the recent news that Johnson may pop up in Suicide Squad 2. Of course, things could change down the line.

In 2017, Cavill and Johnson got the Internet buzzing when Cavill posted the picture of the two sharing a drink. Could this be where the Superman appearance talk all got started? Possibly.

Take a look:

Shazam is set for an April 5, 2019 release.