For as much as the Super Bowl is about football, there’s plenty more for people to watch out for during the big game.

This year, a number of highly anticipated films and televisions shows will have their trailers on during Super Bowl LII.

Which projects will get the most attention? Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is bringing his first look at his action-thrilled Skyscraper, while projects like Amazon’s Jack Ryan, HBO’s Westworld, and Mission: Impossible — Fallout, will also get looks during the Eagles-Patriots matchup.

Here are the top trailers from Super Bowl Sunday.

Cloverfield

Avengers: Infinity War

Han Solo

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The island was just the beginning. Watch the new @JurassicWorld #FallenKingdom trailer now! Try the #JurassicWorld effect on your Facebook camera. https://t.co/uK2ztnadny pic.twitter.com/6jjf0bImdZ — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) February 4, 2018

Red Sparrow - March 2, 2018

Skyscraper - July 13, 2018

Jack Ryan - Amazon