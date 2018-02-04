For as much as the Super Bowl is about football, there’s plenty more for people to watch out for during the big game.
This year, a number of highly anticipated films and televisions shows will have their trailers on during Super Bowl LII.
Which projects will get the most attention? Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is bringing his first look at his action-thrilled Skyscraper, while projects like Amazon’s Jack Ryan, HBO’s Westworld, and Mission: Impossible — Fallout, will also get looks during the Eagles-Patriots matchup.
Here are the top trailers from Super Bowl Sunday.
Cloverfield
Trailer de The Cloverfield Paradox. #SuperBowl
February 5, 2018
Avengers: Infinity War
An entire universe. Once and for all. #InfinityWar
February 5, 2018
Han Solo
Solo: A Star Wars Story. Trailer Tomorrow. #HanSolo
February 4, 2018
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
The island was just the beginning. Watch the new @JurassicWorld #FallenKingdom trailer now!
February 4, 2018
Red Sparrow - March 2, 2018
Skyscraper - July 13, 2018
Skyscraper - A film not based off a franchise, book, ride or existing brand. Just a lil' crazy idea from writer/director @rawsonthurber that we thought would make a unique, heart stopping, compelling story. #SKYSCRAPER #SUMMER2018
Jack Ryan - Amazon