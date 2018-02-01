So, to be clear: What might seem like a star-studded trailer for a Crocodile Dundee reboot is actually a Tourism Australia Super Bowl ad.
The viral marketing campaign made waves on the Internet, thanks largely to the fictitious film's who's-who cast.
Nevertheless, the hilarity surrounding this quasi-film preview has us wishing this movie were actually coming to fruition. We would so love to see Margot Robbie and Hugh Jackman headline a masterpiece of Australian cultural heritage.
(Instead, we're left with the actual movie Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles. Fun fact: it was co-written by ESPN Senior Fantasy Analyst Matthew Berry. Less fun fact: It received a whopping 11% on Rotten Tomatoes.)
Check out the full trailer Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home below. Just don't expect a full movie anytime soon.
The official cast intro trailer is HERE! Featuring Danny McBride, @chrishemsworth, @RealHughJackman, @MargotRobbie, @russellcrowe, Isla Fisher, @RubyRose, @LiamHemsworth, @jessicamauboy and @lukebracey. https://t.co/39byVR4alA #DundeeMovie pic.twitter.com/cUs36zPiSf
— DundeeMovie (@DundeeMovie) January 30, 2018