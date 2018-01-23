Daniel Craig is officially back for another go as James Bond. But what happens when he hangs up his guns?

Many have wondered what it would be like if Bond were played by someone of a different race or gender—thinking that it’s long past the time for the character to be shaken (not stirred) up since debuting on the big screen in 1962.

Over the years, Idris Elba has been at the forefront of that conversation, mainly because the sometimes DJ and kickboxer is a top-notch actor, a very snazzy dresser, and an all-around badass. While Elba has downplayed the idea of playing Bond, it doesn’t stop him from getting asked about it.

While promoting his new film, Yardie, at the Sundance Film Festival, Variety spoke with the actor about the next Bond, and he had quite a few things to say about it.

“There’s no such thing as a ‘black Bond,’” Elba said. “Are we interested in having a Bond character other than being a male? Could be a woman, could be a black woman, could be a white woman, but I think, that character, everybody would like to see it have—do something different with it, why not?”

Here’s a look at the video:

Over the years, names like Elba, Charlize Theron, and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke have been thrown around as potential options. Meanwhile, Baywatch star Priyanka Chopra had this response when it was said she’d make a great Bond girl: “I get that all the time. But fuck that—I wanna be Bond,” Chopra said to Complex.

The next Bond film will be released on Nov. 8, 2019.