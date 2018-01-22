One of the most iconic film characters of all-time could be ready to “whip” up a new adventure.

Following his work on the political drama The Post and the futuristic action film Ready Player One, director Steven Spielberg might be ready to bring Indiana Jones back to the big screen, according to a report from Deadline.

Spielberg currently has a number of projects “percolating” that could be his next film, but he’s “eyeing” Indiana Jones 5 as the pick with Harrison Ford reprising his role. The report says that Spielberg then would likely jump into another project right away after Indy 5, and that might be “his dream project,” which is a new version of the musical classic West Side Story.

Ford’s had no problem tapping into the nostalgia for his iconic characters in recent years, appearing in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens as Han Solo, and in Blade Runner 2049, reprising his role as Rick Deckard.

Back in 2015, Deadline reported that Spielberg was putting together Indiana Jones 5, and that Guardians of the Galaxy star and former Men's Fitness cover dude Chris Pratt was being eyed for a role. A year later, Deadline followed up on that news, reporting that Ford would be back in his iconic role as Indiana Jones, and that it would be released in summer 2019.

“Indiana Jones is one of the greatest heroes in cinematic history, and we can’t wait to bring him back to the screen,” Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn said in a statement at the time. “It’s rare to have such a perfect combination of director, producers, actor, and role, and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this adventure with Harrison and Steven.”

The latest update has Ford and Spielberg on board, and a new release date set for sometime in 2020, most likely the summer. While Pratt was reportedly in the mix earlier, it’s unclear whether the actor will be courted this time around.

Pratt’s as busy as anyone in Hollywood while appearing in big-budget franchises like the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and the Marvel team-up Avengers: Infinity War. But while Pratt might be busy, Spielberg has a connection to the Jurassic franchise as an executive producer, so he could have some sway if he wants to bring Pratt into the mix.

Either way, it looks like Indiana Jones will swing back into theaters in 2020.