After stealing the show in Justice League, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman is ready for an adventure of his own.

The first official photo from the upcoming Aquaman film has been released, showing off just how hard Momoa worked in the gym to get ready to play the sea-loving, swashbuckling superhero.

After bringing some levity and teasing the world of Atlantis in Justice League, Momoa looks fierce, muscular, and frankly a little bit pissed off as Arthur Curry. It’s not clear what Aquaman is doing in the photo, but it looks like he's in an industrial setting, or maybe the interior of a submarine.

Either way, Momoa's jacked. Take a look:

James Wan is directing the “action-adventure quest,” which follows Arthur Curry (Momoa), the reluctant ruler of Atlantis, who is grappling with his human and Atlantean heritage. Amber Heard stars as Mera, the queen of Atlantis and a superpowered being in her own right, while Patrick Wilson plays Orm/Ocean Master, Aquaman’s half-brother who wants the throne for himself.

Curry will face trouble from all over the ocean, as legendary action star Dolph Lundgren is set to play Nereus, the king of the undersea nation of Xebel and a thorn in Aquaman’s side. The shredded Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is starring as Black Manta, a “ruthless treasure hunter and mercenary” who is the main villain of the film.

Here’s a taste of what Momoa did during his training for Aquaman:

Working my ass of with @wfmft crushing it on Saturday. Your an amazing artist teacher and dear friend. It's been along fucking road I can see the end Thanks for pushing me ALOHA A C. Mahalo @fatherdamian for putting humpty back together again 😜😜😜😜😜 A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 1, 2016 at 8:53am PDT

Last day in the Home Gym. A big Mahalo to @wfmft for building this world for us and pushing me inspiring me and to zach for believing in me it's an honor to play aquaman 5 more days and I'm going back to being Hawaiian. Ready to grind cuz. Cheeeehooooooi. Fish and poi @jasonericlaciste awlright. ALOHA j A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Oct 8, 2016 at 9:17am PDT

Aquaman is set for a Dec. 21, 2018 release.