Jason Statham is starting to challenge Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the busiest man in Hollywood.

With his mega-monster shark film The Meg coming up in August and a Hobbs and Shaw spinoff with Johnson on the horizon, Statham just keeps on adding projects.

Statham already is set to return for the sequel Spy 2 with Melissa McCarthy. He's developing a Hong Kong action thriller with STX Entertainment. Now, he has another badass role on the horizon: veteran hitman.

Statham is circling the lead role in The Killer’s Game, with xXx: The Return of Xander Cage director D.J. Caruso behind the camera, according to an exclusive in The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is based on Jay Bonansinga’s novel, and follows “a veteran assassin who is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and takes a hit out on himself to avoid the pain that is destined to follow. After ordering the kill, he finds out that he was misdiagnosed—and must then fend off the army of former colleagues trying to kill him.”

The script has been floating around Hollywood for years, with stars like Michael Keaton and Wesley Snipes having been attached to it in the past.

Assassins trying to kill another assassin gives the story some undeniable John Wick vibes, which should make Killer's Game an action-fest with Statham smack-dab in the middle of it.

The Meg is set for release on August 10, 2018.

The Hobbs and Shaw spinoff from the Fast and Furious franchise will be released on July 26, 2019.