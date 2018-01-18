John Wick is back, and he’s bringing along some friends for the ride.

Following earlier reports that the movie is in deep pre-production, filming is close to starting on John Wick: Chapter 3. The film has added some old—and new—cast members, according to Screen Rant.

Production on the film is set to begin on March 1 in New York City for Keanu Reeves and company, and the team will have a familiar face behind the camera. Chad Stahelski will take on directorial duties for the film after previously co-directing John Wick, and directing John Wick: Chapter 2.

There's been heavy speculation about who could join the cast—Men’s Fitness readers made these 21 selections, including Jason Statham, Liam Neeson, and Tom Hardy, about whom they'd love John Wick to fight—and now the new primary antagonist of the third film has been revealed.

With a TV show greenlit from Starz, The Continental, which centers on the assassin-friendly hotel from the John Wick universe—and will very likely have an appearance from Keanu Reeves—fans have plenty to be excited about. And that all starts with the new sequel.

Here’s everything you need to know about John Wick: Chapter 3, which will be released on May 17, 2019.