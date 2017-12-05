Keanu Reeves is close to stepping back into the shoes of his most badass character: John Wick.

Following the smashing success of John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017—it made more than $170 million at the box office on a $40 million budget, and boasts a 90% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes—the filmmakers announced that a third film will be released in 2019.

Now, the third film has entered pre-production after screenwriter Derek Kolstad (John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2) completed the script, according to Screen Rant. Casting announcements will soon be made, which means fans will learn who Reeves will battle in the third chapter of the John Wick saga.

After going international with a Rome-set story in Chapter 2, Reeves is hoping Wick continues to make his way around the world. While doing press for the film earlier in the year, the actor said that he'd like to see Wick kicking ass in Tokyo or Jerusalem; director Chad Stahelski said to Digital Spy that while the group “talked about the U.K., Paris, we’d love to do the Middle East and Asia, those are our hotspots”.

Stahelski also spoke about the potential plot for the third installment, as well as how the franchise will try to expand its mythology and reveal more details about Wick’s history and his surrounding world of badass assassins.

“We want, not so much to go bigger on the third one, but to show you more of the intricacies of the world,” Stahelski told Collider. “I feel like there are all these different subtleties that I skipped over in No.2 that I’d like to go back to and show you the inner workings of different parts of New York. So rather than massive set pieces, I’d like to show you cooler and more intricate ones. It’s not about you finding a hidden book or a secret map about who John Wick is. You know he’s had some serious training. Was it military? Where’s he from? Well—he speaks all these languages. We’re giving you the pieces, and I think it’s always good…Hopefully in five years, you and your buddies will talk about how ‘he’s this or he’s that’. We’ll give you a couple more pieces and let you stitch it together.”

John Wick: Chapter 3 is set for a May 17, 2019 release.