After eight movies and more than $5 billion grossed worldwide, the Fast and Furious franchise is getting its first spinoff.

After showing some amazing chemistry in Fate of the Furious, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham are teaming up for their own film, tentatively titled Hobbs and Shaw, which is set for release on July 26, 2019.

The film will follow Johnson’s DSS agent and bounty hunter Luke Hobbs, and Statham’s Deckard Shaw, an assassin-turned-good-guy, as they form an "unlikely alliance."

Two more Fast & Furious films are set for release after that—Furious 9 on April 10, 2020 and Furious 10 on April 2, 2021—and those are expected to conclude the franchise that started back in 2001.

The series has become one of the most successful in film history, and, knowing how Hollywood operates these days, additional "unplanned" spinoffs and sequels wouldn’t be a surprise.

We know one actress who's game for a spinoff: Jordana Brewster.

“That would be awesome,” Brewster told Men’s Fitness after being asked if she'd be interested in a spinoff with Michelle Rodriguez. “Put it out there. Absolutely. Yes, yes, I think that sounds awesome.”

After sitting out of The Fate of the Furious, Brewster's making her return in Furious 9 and Furious 10 as Mia Toretto—sister of Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto and girlfriend of the late Paul Walker’s character Brian O’Conner.

She’s excited to return and get the chance to work alongside longtime friend and co-star Rodriguez, who plays Letty Ortiz.

“I think we're at a really cool time in Hollywood where people are really giving women the voice they deserve,” Brewster says. “I'm excited to play with Michelle a little more in the next movie. I think it would be really cool to explore Letty and Mia's friendship—and maybe get us out there to kick some ass. I think that would be very cool.

With badass women like Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman, Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde, and Jennifer Lawrence in the upcoming Red Sparrow kicking ass on the big screen, we wouldn't be surprised to see Brewster and Rodriguez get in on the action—even if there are no definitive plans or development currently for their own Fast and Furious spinoff.

"Doing the stunt work is always fun,” Brewster says. “You never want to let the fans down. You always want to be as strong as possible. You always want the stunt to look as real as possible. I'm always up for the challenge.”