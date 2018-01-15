Starz is bringing the John Wick universe to your TV screen, and Keanu Reeves' badass assassin might come along for the ride.

Starz and Lionsgate are developing a television series titled The Continental, based in the world of John Wick and named after the hotel that “serves as a refuge for assassins,” according to Variety.

In June 2017, John Wick: Chapter 2 director Chad Stahelski spoke about the potential for a John Wick TV series with IndieWire, and now things have been made official, with Starz giving the greenlight. Details about the series have started to trickle out from the Television Critics Association press tour, including who the series will focus on, and, yes, whether Reeves himself will be on the show at all.

Reeves is locked in as an executive producer on the series, and while he won’t be a main character on the show, Starz’s head of programming, Carmi Zlotnik, said that Reeves will most likely appear: “I think you can expect to see him at some point on the series,” Zlotnik said, according to Deadline.

Starz CEO Chris Albrecht added some detail, saying: “It’s unclear what Keanu’s role will be, but certainly this show is not designed to have him in the lead.”

Reeves may not be the only familiar face appearing on the show. Zlotnik also spoke about the potential for Ian McShane to make an appearance, as his character, Winston, is the manager of The Continental in the John Wick films. One thing that helps? McShane is also a star on American Gods, which is another Starz property.

“There are certainly conversations about having Ian McShane back,” Zlotnik said, according to SlashFilm. “The good part is we have some sort of insight into his schedule because of our involvement in American Gods. We’re in conversations with Ian.”

Zlotnik also gave some details on who the series would focus on—a new character who is just learning about the world of The Continental and John Wick-style assassins.

“He won’t be an assassin at the very beginning,” Zlotnik said. “I don't want to give too much about the story away, but it’s somebody who is new to the world. His origin story, when you go back to the beginning, unknown to him, has some ties to the world. I think the timeline for this show runs parallel with the timelines of the movies. So they’re contemporaneous, but they’re separate. These are separate characters, separate stories. It’s set in the John Wick world.”

Describing the show overall, Albrecht said that the show and movies will “exist side-by-side”. The show will be “truly unlike anything else on TV,” Albrecht said. “It promises to include the thunderous fight sequences and intensely staged shootouts between professional assassins and their targets that fans have come to expect in the John Wick movie franchise, as well as introducing some new, darkly compelling characters who inhabit this underground world.”

While no official date has been set for the John Wick TV series, it’s possible that it could be on Starz as soon as 2019—the same year the next John Wick sequel will hit theaters.

John Wick: Chapter 3, which will begin filming in spring 2018, is set for a May 17, 2019 release.