Last week, we reported that Danny Glover and Mel Gibson have had conversations with director Richard Donner about the possibility of a fifth Lethal Weapon film. Recently, Gibson has added some fuel to the fire.

While doing the press tour for Daddy's Home 2, Gibson talked to GMA's Michael Strahan about the possibility and admitted that co-star Danny Glover and director Richard Donner "got to talking," but that nothing was set in stone yet.

Gibson gave a similar comment to E!, during which he compared the buddy comedy Daddy's Home 2 to Lethal Weapon:

So far, Gibson's comments more or less confirm what was already reported: The gears have been set in motion, but only time will tell if the sequel will finally materialize.

The legendary Lethal Weapon series currently has four installments, with the last one released in 1998.