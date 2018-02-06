Michael B. Jordan is known for taking roles that challenge him physically. For Creed, the actor swore by a workout routine that spawned countless interviews, a short film, and one of this site's most challenging workouts.

Despite all we know about Jordan and his pre-movie training programs, we were still shocked to find out what he put himself through for his newest movie, Black Panther.

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jordan revealed that at the height of his training he'd go to the gym two to three times a day and eat six meals a day.

"I just decided to dedicate everything to getting in shape," Jordan said. One example: Jordan committed to drinking a gallon and a half of water per day—to the point that he couldn't leave his house without having to pee. "Do you know how often you have to use the bathroom?" Jordan asked.

As ardent gym-goers know, Jordan's ultra-healthy lifestyle made enjoying a social life difficult. For one thing, he often hesitated to go out knowing he had food to eat.

"It's hard to go out to a club or a party when you're like 'oh wait, meal prep,'" he said.

The fruits of Jordan's labor will not likely go unrealized, with Black Panther releasing on February 16 and already projecting to be a hit. There aren't a ton of rest days in his future, however, now that he'll face off against boxer Florian Munteanu in Creed II. In fact, Jordan told DeGeneres that right after their interview was over, he was off to the gym.