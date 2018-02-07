Netflix's acclaimed original series Jessica Jones featuring one of Marvel's darkest, most mysterious characters is back for a second season. And it's a good thing, too, considering that Krysten Ritter's performance in Season 1 earned her a Critics' Choice Awards nod.

The second season centers on the hard-drinking, super-strong Jones as she works to solve a new mystery involving her archenemy, Kilgrave. The New York City-based thriller showcases high-intensity action with multilayered, mysterious storytelling—and if the preview is any indication, Season 2 ought to disappoint very few viewers.

With just over a month to go until Netflix rolls it out, check out the trailer for Jessica Jones Season 2.