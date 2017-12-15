The team behind John Wick might have another action-packed hit on their hands.

Director Chad Stahelski, who helmed the first John Wick with David Leitch and directed John Wick: Chapter 2, is adapting the Ed Brubaker comic Kill or Be Killed for the big screen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The comic tells the story of “a depressed college student who attempts suicide. He survives due to unlikely events but is soon visited by a demon who explains that he was the one who spared the student's life. But there's a price to be paid: Going forward, the young man will be allowed to live one month for every person he kills.”

While the plot has more of a sci-fi angle to it than the John Wick series, the plot should leave the team with some major opportunities to orchestrate action and stunt work.

Stahelski, who is currently prepping production on John Wick: Chapter 3 with Keanu Reeves, is bringing John Wick producer Basil Iwanyk along for the ride.

Brubaker is no stranger to film adaptations of his comic book work. One of Brubaker’s best known comic book stories for Marvel was his work with Bucky Barnes, who he resurrected in “The Winter Soldier.” That story line inspired the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Captain America: The Winter Soldier, starring Chris Evans as Captain America, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky.

