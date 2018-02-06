Conan the Barbarian is about to embark on a new adventure.

Following the classic 1982 action film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and the 2011 reboot starring Jason Momoa, Amazon is now developing a drama series titled Conan, based on the books starring the character by Robert E. Howard, according to Deadline.

The report says that the project is being spearheaded by Colony co-creator Ryan Condal, Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik—who has helmed six episodes of the HBO series, including the iconic Battle of the Bastards—and producer Warren Littlefield, who has helped develop both Fargo and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Conan was created and written by Condal, and will retell “the classic character’s story via a return to his literary origins. Driven out of his tribal homelands, Conan wanders the mysterious and treacherous world of civilization where he searches for purpose in a place that rejects him as a mindless savage”.

Condal and Sapochnik both told Deadline they’re big fans of the character, and that the new show is hoping to bring a Conan story that's faithful to the original literary series, which was first created in 1932.

While the report has no word about who will direct any episodes of the series, it’s likely that Sapochnik will get behind the camera at some point. Sapochnik is one of the most experienced TV directors working today, having also helmed episodes of HBO’s True Detective, Netflix’s Altered Carbon and Iron Fist, as well as Showtime’s Masters of Sex and Cinemax's Banshee.

No release date has yet been set for the series.