When you see athletes on the field prepping for a game or training in the gym, they're typically listening to music. The right song can mean the difference between having lackluster motivation and reaching peak performance. (Or, for us mere mortals, it can mean the difference between staying on the couch and actually going to the gym.)

Point is, music can push you farther, harder, and longer when a workout brings you to your limits.

The optimal workout playlist can even keep you on track to reach your New Year's fitness resolutions. When you're in the right headspace to clank some weights or sprint your guts out, you have better odds of being active every day.

