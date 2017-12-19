After having been tossed around the rumor mill for years, Ocean's 8 is finally happening—and now we're finally getting a look at the all-female rogues gallery in the movie's first full-length trailer.

The preview gives us a great look at ex-con Debbie Ocean, Danny's sister, as she plots a heist of her own. Instead of a Las Vegas casino, though, she and her team are taking aim at the star-studded Met Gala—more specifically a $150 million necklace worn by socialite Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway).

In Ghostbusters form, Ocean's 8 is revamping the franchise with a cast complete with women. The all-star lineup: Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Rhianna, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina (aka Nora Lum), and Hathaway.

Apart from its creatively progressive spin on the series, Ocean's 8 projects to be awash with celebrity cameos to pair with its typically engrossing heist plot. (We've already seen a few quippy lines from James Corden.) Matt Damon and Carl Reiner are also set to reprise their original Ocean's roles as Linus Caldwell and Saul Bloom, respectively.

Steven Soderbergh, the director of the previous three Ocean's films, is on as producer, as is the franchise's former frontman George Clooney.

Taking the directorial reigns is Gary Ross (The Hunger Games, Seabiscuit).

The movie drops on June 8, 2018, but check out the very first trailer below.