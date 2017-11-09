If any television show has mastered the art of putting together explosive battle scenes with plenty of slow-paced politicking, it's HBO's Game of Thrones.

Between chemical warfare (dragonfire), biological warfare (fire from an actual dragon), or an old-fashioned sword to the skull, there are plenty of gruesome ways to exit the wildly popular series. The more you (binge) watch, the more you can't help but think to yourself, "Damn, people are constanly dying." And you'd be right.

But exactly how many people (and animals) have met their (usually) untimely ends throughout the seven seasons of Game of Thrones?

Leon Andrew Razon, a YouTuber with dozens of compilation videos, took it upon himself to consolidate each and every on-camera death (making general estimates for the larger battles) into one chronological video.

The final body count? 174,373 total. But we definitely expect that number to rise by the time the eighth and final season is through.

Check out the full 20-minute video, which shows clips of each and every death scene, below: