Indian actors know a thing or two about getting absolutely shredded.

From Amir Khan (who put on pounds of muscle and got down to 9% body fat for his movie Dangal) to Kunal Kapoor (who went from flabby to shredded for Veeram), these Bollywood body transformations have proven time and time again that getting bulked-up is a matter of hitting the gym and a regimented diet plan.

But what about leaning out? Well, Hindi film actor Ranveer Singh is proving he can aggressively cut weight like an MMA fighter in a recent side-by-side photo posted to his Instagram account.

#padmaavat —> #gullyboy A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jan 19, 2018 at 12:01am PST

Singh, who seriously beefed up to play the ancient ruler Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat (which will hit theaters on January 25), shed an impressive amount of weight and muscle in preparation for his upcoming film Gully Boy. In the project, Singh will star as a street rapper, according to the Hindustan Times.

The Bollywood star follows in the footsteps of Hollywood actors like Christian Bale, who dropped a whopping 60lbs for The Machinist, and Matt Damon, who ate nothing but chicken breast to lose the same amount of weight for the '90s film Courage Under Fire.