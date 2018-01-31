After the motorcycle stunts, body control battles, MMA and jiu jitsu training, and street fights, Tom Hardy has wrapped filming on his new superhero film Venom—and he’s pretty pleased about it.

The Dark Knight Rises actor is starring in the film as Eddie Brock, a reporter who gains superhuman strength, speed, and regenerative abilities when he comes into contact with an alien symbiote suit.

The movie is based on two classic Venom comic book storylines—Venom: Lethal Protector and Planet of the Symbiotes—both of which have Venom acting a bit more heroic than usual. While Venom is typically a villain for Spider-Man, in those stories he fights against the mysterious Life Foundation, a group trying to create weapons out of the alien symbiote.

Director Ruben Fleischer and Hardy confirmed in a video to fans that Venom would take inspiration from those stories. Hardy was previously spotted filming a scene with Michelle Williams, who plays Brock’s ex-wife, Anne Weying, and working on a fight scene with Scott Haze, although his character is still unknown.

After completing filming, Hardy posted a photo on Instagram, writing “Wrapped. Life back. Bye,” and showing off a shot of his musclebound back.

Here’s a look at Hardy’s ripped back:

Wrapped. Life back. Bye 👋 A post shared by Tom Hardy (@tomhardy) on Jan 27, 2018 at 1:35am PST



Coming up after Venom, Hardy has Season 2 of his FX series Taboo; he’s attached to War Party, an action film about Navy SEALs from director Andrew Dominik for Netflix; as well as a potential Mad Max sequel, if George Miller ever gets that off the ground.

Venom is set for release on October 5.

