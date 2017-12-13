It might take place in a galaxy far, far away, but expect to see some familiar faces in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. If you can find them, that is.

Like Star Wars: The Force Awakens before it, director Rian Johnson has followed the lead of J.J. Abrams, sprinkling cameos all over The Last Jedi.

In The Force Awakens, the 2015 smash hit, there were a number of high-profile cameos, including from James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, who had a memorable scene playing a Stormtrooper guarding the imprisoned Rey (Daisy Ridley). Listen closely and you can definitely tell it's Craig's voice, even if you can't see his face.

Simon Pegg appeared as the CGI character Unkar Plutt. Warwick Davis and Judah Friedlander popped up as patrons in a bar. Both Ben Schwartz and Bill Hader gave voice to everyone’s favorite new droid, BB-8.

Johnson took The Last Jedi cameos to another level, bringing in some royalty along with some of his actor and director buddies.

Here’s a look at all the secret, awesome cameos in The Last Jedi. And a note: While this gallery is technically spoiler-free, those wishing to see The Last Jedi without a clue of what they'll see might just want to watch the TV teaser one more time.