His name is Bond—James Bond. And Daniel Craig has played the hell out of him over four movies.

The British actor first snagged the role in 2005, replacing Pierce Brosnan after 2002’s Die Another Day. And while Craig is virtually inseparable from Bond in the cultural imagination these days, at the time, many fans and movie critics were skeptical that Craig could ever really fit into 007's iconic tux. Some thought Craig was too blonde, or too short to play the legendary secret agent.

But once Casino Royale hit theaters in 2006 all that criticism evaporated. Casino Royale didn’t just reboot the Bond series for a new generation—it planted its flag as one of the best James Bond films ever, and proved Craig was more than up to the task to have his martini shaken, not stirred.

Craig followed with Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), and Spectre (2015), before a fifth—and possibly final—run as Bond coming up, likely in 2019. Craig’s next turn will mark the 25th official Bond film in the canon, and could be one of the biggest of the entire series.

Since Spectre, there's been plenty of media chatter that Craig wouldn't return for another Bond film—and it was helped along by Craig’s comments about how hard it is to shoot and promote the films—but he confirmed his return in August 2017.

In honor of Craig’s fantastic run as Bond, here’s a look at the actor playing 007 through the years.