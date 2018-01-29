Brie Larson is ready for takeoff.

With the cinematic premieres of Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War just around the corner, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is preparing for one of its most anticipated movies yet: 2019’s Captain Marvel.

Larson is starring as Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who becomes one of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel universe when her DNA gets fused with an alien's during an accidental explosion. Finding herself with powers of flight, super-strength, energy projection, and enhanced speed, Danvers takes the mantle of Captain Marvel.

Larson teased a look at Danvers on Instagram in her Air Force flight suit:

Learning how to fly.

The 1990s-set film will be the first for Marvel with a female lead, and will co-star Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Jude Law, and Ben Mendelsohn.

Larson was spotted on set in her Captain Marvel costume, but for many fans it was a surprise. The black and green color scheme looked very different from the usual red, blue, and yellow that Danvers wears in the comic books.

If anyone’s worried that Larson’s costume doesn’t look that great on set, don't fret. Twitter user @grantelewis pointed out that Black Panther’s costume didn’t look great the first time it was revealed on set either. Remember how that turned out? Pretty well:

people complaining about Captain Marvel’s costume need to realize this is the FIRST live pic we got of Black Panther’s suit in Civil War pic.twitter.com/kS57iV1Pd9 — grant (@grantelewis) January 27, 2018

Here’s the first look at Larson in Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, is set for release on March 8, 2019.