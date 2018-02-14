The name’s Bond—James Bond.

The iconic super spy has been front and center in one of the most popular film franchises of the last 50 years.

And while the ever-changing cast of actors chosen to portray the fabled spy—Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Daniel Craig—has made their own mark, many traditions remain.

The tuxedo's always been a staple. The code name will always be 007. The martinis will be shaken, not stirred. And there will always be a bevy of badass Bond girls.

And, as of early 2018, we'll have some more continuity to look forward to: After years of rumors, Craig confirmed he'll reprise the role for another film (possibly two) and take Bond into the next generation.

Here’s a look at all the major Bond films through the years, and the actors who played the badass spy.