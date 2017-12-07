You’ve never seen Professor X quite like this.

Known more for his lean frame and prestige movie roles (including his turn as Professor X in the recent X-Men films), actor James McAvoy raised some eyebrows recently after gaining some serious size for his new superhero/horror film Glass.

McAvoy once again returns as Kevin Wendell Crumb—a man suffering from dissociative identity disorder—in the sequel to M. Night Shyamalan’s 2016’s surprise hit Split. The character has 24 different personalities, including a superhuman one nicknamed “The Beast”—hence McAvoy's jacked physique.

McAvoy ate between 5,000-6,000 calories per day while preparing for the role, and trained four to five days per week in the gym, he told Mr Porter in an interview.

“Instead of eating two eggs in the morning, I’d eat eight,” McAvoy said. “Then a snack of chicken breast. Then two chicken breasts for lunch, and then a steak for another snack. Then two salmon steaks for dinner.”

[Spoiler alert for those of you who haven't yet seen Split]

In Glass, the third movie in Shyamalan's trilogy, McAvoy’s Crumb will go head-to-head to with Bruce Willis’ David Dunn, the hero of Shyamalan’s 2000 superhero film Unbreakable. Samuel L. Jackson will reprise his role as Elijah Price / Mr. Glass, the man pulling the strings behind the scenes.

Here’s a look at McAvoy’s new, jacked physique.

Glass is set for release on Jan. 18, 2019.