Before he teams up with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a Fast and Furious spinoff, Jason Statham will have to fight against another massive beast.

In his upcoming action film The Meg, Statham will take on a 70' prehistoric shark known as a megalodon after it attacks a research vessel deep in the ocean. If you’ve ever seen a Statham movie, then you know one thing: The shark doesn’t stand a chance.

Statham stars as former Naval captain and expert diver Jonas Taylor, who's recruited into action by a Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao) to save the crew trapped at the bottom of the ocean. But what the crew doesn’t know is that Taylor previously had a run-in with the megalodon—known as the “greatest and largest predator of all time”.

Here’s a peek at Statham’s team—and an up-close look at the megalodon, aka The Meg.

The Meg, directed by Jon Turteltaub, will be released on August 10.