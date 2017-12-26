Being on vacation hasn’t stopped Mark Wahlberg from staying ripped.

Hot off spending his Thanksgiving holiday doing reshoots for Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World, Wahlberg spent some time with his family—and showed off his muscular physique.

Wahlberg told Men’s Fitness that he wants to get into the best shape of his life for his upcoming movie Mile 22, an action-thriller with frequent collaborator, director Peter Berg. The film stars Wahlberg as an elite CIA field operative trying to protect a source with top-secret information.

This transformation is just the latest in a long line of shredded roles for Wahlberg, who once added nearly 50lbs of muscle for his part in Pain & Gain back in 2013. Helping him along in those transformations? His very own line of supplements from Performance Inspired.

Wahlberg is going to keep shredding into 2018. Take a look at him now, and get inspired for your own body transformation next year.