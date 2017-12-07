With less than a year until Tom Hardy’s Venom hits theaters, more details are trickling out about the film.

After Hardy revealed a tease at his Eddie Brock character in costume, the first look at the poster and logo have surfaced.

Steve "Frosty" Weintraub of Collider got a look at the marketing materials at Brazil’s Comic Con Experience. While no official photos of Hardy’s Venom character have been released yet, this could be a sign that the movie will stick closely to the comic book design of the costume.

Both the poster and the logo look pretty badass:

Sony is currently promoting 'VENOM' at the Comic Con Experience in Brazil, where we have our possible first look at the logo for the film. (Source: @Collider) pic.twitter.com/SRy36QJFVB — Comic Fade (@ComicFade) December 6, 2017

Hardy’s been training like a beast to get ready for Venom, using kickboxing, MMA, and jiu-jitsu training to get in shape. Take a look at how he’s doing it with these badass training videos and Instagram posts.

Venom is set to hit theaters on Oct. 5, 2018.