Tom Hardy’s ready for a fight on the set of Venom.

The Dunkirk and Revenant actor has been training in kickboxing, mixed martial arts, and jiu jitsu to get ready to play the Spider-Man anti-hero—and based on the latest set photos, all that work is going to good use on camera.

In a new set of leaked photos from the Venom set, Hardy and actor Scott Haze duke it out in what looks like a backstreet fight. In one shot, Hardy has Haze by the collar of his jacket, while some other photos show the aftermath of Hardy—spoiler alert?—getting hit by a van. There’s no sign of the Venom costume yet, so this scene could take place before Hardy’s Eddie Brock character merges with the alien symbiote.

Along with the gallery of photos, video was released of the scenes between Hardy and Haze, showing Hardy getting "hit" by a van, and the beginning of a fight between the two characters.

Take a look (Video credit to Backgrid):

Hardy teased a look at Brock in military gear with a photo on Instagram, and later confirmed that Venom will take inspiration from one of the character’s most well-known comic book arcs, “Venom: Lethal Protector”.

In that storyline, Venom heads to San Francisco and starts doing more heroic work after an agreement with Spider-Man. Naturally, things become more complicated, and Venom ends up fighting against five new creations from his symbiote costume: Scream, Phage, Riot, Lasher, and Agony. It's hard to tell exactly what's going on just from these photos, obviously, but we do know that this is one movie that won't shy away from a little old-school brawling.

Venom, directed by Ruben Fleischer, will be released on Oct. 5, 2018.

Here’s a look at Hardy in action.