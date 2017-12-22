The key relationship of any Venom story is the one between Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote that gives Brock his superpowers.

Now, it looks like Tom Hardy is starting to grapple with that relationship while filming scenes on the set of Venom.

In the latest group of photos and videos from the movie, Hardy appears to be fighting back against the Venom alien symbiote for control of his body. It's clear that his character isn’t fully in control of what’s happening.

Hardy’s portrayal of Venom is expected to be done using CGI and motion-capture, but clearly there will also be some scenes of Hardy as Brock dealing with the effects of the symbiote costume on his human form.

Here’s video of the scene, which shows some context for the photos. Take a look (video credit to Backgrid):

The Venom film is being adapted from multiple storylines from the comic books, most notably, “Venom: Lethal Protector”. Hardy confirmed that the movie is taking inspiration from that story, which finds Venom taking on a more heroic role as he goes up against the Life Corporation, a shady group who wants to turn the alien symbiote into weapons.

Venom, directed by Ruben Fleischer, will be released on Oct. 5, 2018.

Take a look at the latest updates from the set and find out some new tidbits about the film in this gallery of photos.