We're obsessed with Black Panther—along with every other fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Prior to hitting theaters, the film's already recieved rave reviews and is on track for a record-breaking box office opening weekend, according to CNN Money.

With a stellar cast including Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, and Lupita Nyong'o (just a few all-stars from the film's lineup), Black Panther promises to be a breakthrough superhero movie thanks to its triumphant representation of African history (albeit a fictional one) and top-notch direction from Ryan Coogler.

Applauded for its celebration of black culture and heritage via costume, makeup (face and body), and hair, Black Panther's entire cast was transformed.

If you're heading to see the flick in theaters, keep an eye out for these 12 Black Panther actors. Here are the characters they'll portray in the smash-hit Marvel film (and what they look like in real life).