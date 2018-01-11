Black Widow is ready to go solo.

After years of fans clamoring for a movie centered on Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow character, the Avengers team member might finally get one all her own.

Marvel has started to move forward with a Black Widow standalone film, with writer Jac Schaeffer working on the script, according to Variety. The report says the film is in “early development,” and that Schaeffer's hiring came after Marvel executives met with Johansson to hash out “what they wanted from a Black Widow writer”.

Johansson's performance as Black Widow, and Black Widow herself, has become a fan favorite since she first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Iron Man 2. Johansson subsequently appeared in The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, and in a quick, uncredited cameo in Thor: Ragnarok. She’s set to appear in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and then in the fourth Avengers film in 2019.

Here’s how ScarJo trained to kick ass as Black Widow in Iron Man 2:

It’s not clear when a Black Widow movie would be released. Though it likely would be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's “Phase Four” films that will be released after the fourth Avengers film.