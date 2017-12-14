After two long years of waiting, fans around the world will finally get a chance to return to a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.

The smash success of 2015’s The Force Awakens only strengthened the world's appetite for Star Wars stories—and with the way Disney’s going, it looks like we’ll have more visits to a galaxy far, far away for decades to come.

The cast of The Last Jedi is one of the most talented in the history of the franchise, bringing together classic Star Wars characters, new ones introduced in The Force Awakens, and a crop of fresh faces for the Rian Johnson-directed adventure. The lineup includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Domhnall Gleeson, and Game of Thrones badass Gwendoline Christie, while Oscar-winner Benicio Del Toro and Emmy-winner Laura Dern join the Star Wars universe.

But the looks these stars rock on the red carpet are very different from how they look in The Last Jedi.

Here are 11 of them for you to check out.