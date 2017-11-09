Tom Hardy isn’t holding anything back in his training for the upcoming Venom film.
Just like the extreme body transformations he’s gone through for his past roles—including when he added more than 30lbs of muscle to play Bane in The Dark Knight Rises and bulked up to play an MMA fighter in Warrior—Hardy is putting himself through some intense training for Venom.
Hardy’s been working out using mixed martial arts, boxing, and jiu-jitsu, training up to five times per week—and at times, twice per day—with pro MMA fighters Nathan Jones and Dan ‘Villi’ Edwards, according to Metro UK. Hardy’s also done work with trainer Mark Mene and with the Royal Marines Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Association.
Here’s a taste of what Hardy’s been doing in the gym:
#Repost from @royalmarinesjiujitsu with @regram.app ... REORG Jiu Jitsu Foundation Ambassador Tom Hardy in his REORG kit, available now at www.subguards.com and www.tatamifightwear.com Profit from your purchase goes directly to the REORG Jiu Jitsu Foundation. Start Jiu Jitsu, enjoy the journey there are REORG supporting Academy's, Instructors all over the UK and Globally. If you want to support REORG or want more information please get in touch @royalmarinesjiujitsu www.re-org.org If your a Veteran and would like to get involved in Jiu Jitsu please message REORG directly UK @royalmarinesjiujitsu or in the US @wedefyfoundation #reorg #wedefyfoundation #royalmarinescharity #royalmarinesbjj #stateofmind #royalmarinescommando #bjj #jiujitsu #bjjlifestyle #jiujitsulifestyle #wedefyfoundation #military #militaryjiujitsu #vetransjiujitsu #mentalhealth #combatstress #ptsd #veteran #subguards #tomhardy #rvn #commando #greenberet #venom #venomprep @subguards @tatamifightwear @tomhardydotorg
Venom, directed by Ruben Fleischer and starring Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, and Jenny Slate, is set for an Oct. 5, 2018 release.
Check out these awesome photos and videos of Hardy’s training.