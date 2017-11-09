Tom Hardy isn’t holding anything back in his training for the upcoming Venom film.

Just like the extreme body transformations he’s gone through for his past roles—including when he added more than 30lbs of muscle to play Bane in The Dark Knight Rises and bulked up to play an MMA fighter in Warrior—Hardy is putting himself through some intense training for Venom.

Hardy’s been working out using mixed martial arts, boxing, and jiu-jitsu, training up to five times per week—and at times, twice per day—with pro MMA fighters Nathan Jones and Dan ‘Villi’ Edwards, according to Metro UK. Hardy’s also done work with trainer Mark Mene and with the Royal Marines Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Association.

Here’s a taste of what Hardy’s been doing in the gym:

Venom, directed by Ruben Fleischer and starring Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, and Jenny Slate, is set for an Oct. 5, 2018 release.

Check out these awesome photos and videos of Hardy’s training.