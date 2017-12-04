Tom Hardy's transformation into Venom is nearly complete.

The Dark Knight Rises and Warrior actor has been filming his new Venom movie for about a month, and details regarding the film are starting to get teased out.

Some new photos have surfaced of Hardy and the crew filming the movie, giving fans their first potential look at Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom in one of his costumes.

While this account isn’t officially Hardy’s Instagram, it’s likely run by someone close to the actor, based on the videos and photos they’ve had access to. Some of the past posts include photos and videos of Hardy doing MMA, boxing, kickboxing, and jiu jtsu training for the film, and numerous other behind-the-scenes shots from the production that only someone close to Hardy could have.

Take a look:

The most interesting photo is the first one, showing Hardy on-set in some type of military-type tactical gear between filming scenes.

While Hardy is reportedly going to use some motion-capture for his performance, the tactical costume could provide some hints about which version of the Eddie Brock character Hardy will play. It also might provide some insight into which Venom comic book stories are being adapted/used for inspiration for the film's plot.

With filming reportedly located in San Francisco (according to Omega Underground), some fans have speculated that the movie will use the 1993 run of “Venom: Lethal Protector” as its main inspiration. That story saw Venom make a deal with Spider-Man to be more of a heroic figure, moving to California where he ends up in a fight against the “Life Foundation,” a company that wanted to use his alien symbiote to create weaponized versions of Venom.

Another theory, which gets some support from the military costume, is a partial adaptation of the comic book story “Agent Venom,” which saw the Spider-Man character Flash Thompson join forces with Venom’s symbiote to become a badass black ops enforcer.

One thing we're pretty sure about: Hardy is playing Brock. When the film was announced, director Ruben Fleischer told Variety that he took inspiration for Venom's on-screen appearance from a comics quote: “You're Eddie Brock. I'm the symbiote. Together we are Venom.” But that doesn’t mean some elements of the Thompson/Venom storyline won’t be folded into Hardy’s Brock character.

Sure, it’s only a photo. But one thing’s for sure: Hardy’s going to be absolutely shredded for the role.

Venom will be released on Oct. 5, 2018.