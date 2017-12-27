Action is still king (and queen) at the box office in 2017.

In a movie year filled with badass superheroes, high-octane car chases, and planet-hopping Jedi, the big stars still knew how to deliver.

Vin Diesel topped the list of 2017's highest-grossing actors, followed by his Fate of the Furious co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and 2017’s favorite superhero, Gal Gadot (aka Wonder Woman), according to Forbes.

Our bet for 2018? Expect Johnson and Diesel to make another run at the top spot, thanks to their appearances in films like Rampage (Johnson), Avengers: Infinity War (Diesel), and Skyscraper (Johnson again).

Here’s a look at 10 stars who brought in the big bucks in 2017.