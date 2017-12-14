Clint Eastwood's project pattern has followed the theme of true stories of American heroes. In 2015 he did American Sniper, and in 2016 Sully. In 2018, we'll get The 15:17 to Paris, based on a harrowing, yet awe-inspiring true story of three American tourists who thwarted an attempted terrorist attack aboard a Thalys train.

The actual men involved, two of whom were members of the Armed Forces, actually star in the movie themselves.

This intense act of heroism makes for the perfect film, and who better to head it up than Eastwood? Check out the thrilling preview below:

The 15:17 to Paris has a release date of Feb. 9, 2018.