Uncle Drew has transformed from a Pepsi-funded viral series starring NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving into a feature-length film.

For those of who who haven't seen the hilarious web series: Uncle Drew is based on Irving, who masquerades as an old-school baller assembling his old team to return to the basketball court. The disguised Irving completely demolishes the competition, and often brings along at least one athlete or celebrity in each episode. And while it might be hard to believe, Uncle Drew has been sharking local streetball games for five years. (If you need some catching up, here are all of the episodes. We'll wait.)

This summer, Uncle Drew is hitting the big time with his own movie. Uncle Drew will also star Irving, Shaquille O’Neal, Chris Webber, Nate Robinson, and Lisa Leslie, just to name a few.

The plot we know so far: Dax (LilRel Howery), an enterprising guy who knows talent when he sees it, calls on Uncle Drew to lead a team in a basketball tournament at Harlem's famous Rucker Park. Drew agrees, on the condition that he can compile his team of (similarly old-school) ballers, which is how we end up getting video of Shaq in a graying handlebar mustache. ("You look like Wolverine's grandfather," Dax says.)

The Lionsgate produced film will be directed by Jay Longino, and is set to hit theaters June 29.