After watching actors like Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Pratt, and Chris Evans run around as superheroes for a decade while voicing a CGI-rendered tree in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Vin Diesel might be ready to put on his own costume.

Diesel is in talks with Sony to star in Bloodshot, an adaptation of the Valiant comic book series, according to a report from The Wrap. The film would be the first in what the company hopes to be a shared movie universe of the Bloodshot and Harbinger comic book series.

Diesel would play Raymond Garrison, aka Bloodshot, a former soldier who is mortally wounded and gains powers of regeneration, superhuman strength, and shape-shifting after nano-machines get shot into his blood. Some of his other abilities: heightened speed, superhuman stamina, healing powers, and, oh yeah, he can shoot energy blasts, too.

Diesel's massive arms—which you can get with this workout he detailed for Men's Fitness—should suit him well for this project.

The Wrap reports that the film will likely be an R-rated take in the same vein as Logan and Deadpool, both of which found major box office and critical success with their more violent, adult storylines.

Diesel’s Fast & Furious and xXx producer, Neil Moritz, is putting together the project, bringing in Dave Wilson (who is the creative director at Blur Studio, which is run by Deadpool and new Terminator franchise director Tim Miller) to direct, and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Eric Heisserer (Arrival) to work on the script.

Diesel’s coming to the project at a perfect time—in 2017 he was crowned the highest-grossing actor of the year, bringing in $1.6 billion in ticket sales from The Fate of the Furious and xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

The Valiant projects won’t be the only major comic book adaptations for Sony coming up in the future. The company is deep into production on Tom Hardy's Venom film—which has seen the actor get shredded using MMA and kickboxing—and it'll continue to partner with Marvel on the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel.

Bloodshot is aiming for a 2019 release.