We're only one day away from the first full trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but a new featurette released today has plenty of new footage to get Jurassic fans excited for the next installment of the iconic franchise.

In the featurette, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard both talk about their excitement for the new film, with Pratt declaring they're "literally blowing up the island". There's also praise for new director J.A. Bayona (best known for the critically acclaimed A Monster Calls), with Howard calling him "a master when it comes to frightening people".

We also get a look at returning favorite Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, who jokingly quips, "Here I am talking about dinosaurs again."

While Jurassic World was for the most part well-received, the film drew criticism for its heavy use of CG visuals. The team for Fallen Kingdom is directly addressing those complaints by utilizing a number of animatronic dinosaurs similar to the first Jurassic Park (which still holds up visually almost 25 years later).

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom arrives in theaters on June 22, 2018.