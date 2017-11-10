If you've been patiently waiting for a good old-fashioned Western flick with top-notch actors to hit the big screen, your time has come.

This December, Christian Bale will be taking his talents back to the late 18th century frontier in what some critics are calling one of the bloodiest, most violent Westerns ever made. They're also saying this role might garner another Oscar nomination for the British actor, calling Bale's Hostiles performance one of his best ever.

From the looks of this clip, we'd have to agree:

The movie's official synopsis:

Set in 1892, Hostiles tells the story of a legendary army captain (Christian Bale), who after stern resistance, reluctantly agrees to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief and his family back to tribal lands. Making the harrowing and perilous journey from Fort Berringer, an isolated Army outpost in New Mexico, to the grasslands of Montana, the former rivals encounter a young widow, whose family was murdered on the plains. Together, they must join forces to overcome the punishing landscape, hostile Comanche and vicious outliers that they encounter along the way.

The drama marks Bale’s reunion with Out of the Furnace director Scott Cooper, and earned strong notices when it debuted at Telluride this past summer. Along with Bale, the cast includes Rosamund Pike, Wes Studi, Adam Beach, Ben Foster, Q'orianka Kilcher, Tanaya Beatty, Jonathan Majors, Rory Cochrane, Jesse Plemons, Timothée Chalamet, Paul Anderson, Ryan Bingham, and David Midthunder.

Hostile is scheduled to hit theaters in late December, which could make the Western an early favorite for the 2018 Oscars.