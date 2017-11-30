Donald Faison's one of the most enigmatic actors around—largely due to his roles in some of the most iconic films and TV shows to date.

We sat down with the funnyman to learn what it was really like working with Denzel Washington—to see if he ever broke character as Coach Herman Boone in Remember the Titans—if he learned a thing or two about women and pumped-up his dating game after starring in Clueless, and whatever happened to Rowdy, everyone's favorite taxidermy dog on Scrubs.

Watch our hilariously unhinged interview with Faison, and learn what he wants every Men's Fitness fan to know (and do) this year.