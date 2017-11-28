In August, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted an in-progress photo of his latest tattoo, an update of the iconic Brahma bull on his right arm. After four sessions and 30 hours, Johnson announced this week that the tattoo was finally complete.

The tattoo was done by artist (and Johnson's friend) Nikko Hurtado, and the results are visually stunning:

In the aforementioned Instagram post, Johnson makes it clear that the tattoo has personal significance to him, specifically the glowing eyes of the bull skull: "Eye is the mana—the spirit and the power. It’s everything. It’s where I draw my strength from all things I love and protect. As with my Polynesian tattoo on the left side of body, the symbolic mana lays over my heart. We all have mana. Our strength. You just have to find it."

In addition to showing off his tattoo, Johnson also posted a hilarious video at the Jumanji press junket with Kevin Hart and Jack Black. We'll let this one speak for itself: