Perhaps overestimating his celebrity clout, a very tipsy Kevin Hart was shut down from joining in on the Eagles' Super Bowl celebration on Sunday night.

As the players made their way up to the stage to accept the trophy, video surfaced of the Philadelphia native hilariously arguing with a security guard to let him up as well. The guard was having none of it, and the clip quickly went viral.

Security guard playing better defense on Kevin Hart than either team did in the game: pic.twitter.com/Stj85U87co — Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 5, 2018

Hart was shut down once, but after the chaos died down, NFL Network finally invited him up to chat on the post-game show, a decision it would quickly regret.

An admittedly "super-drunk" Hart promptly dropped an F-bomb on live TV and escorted himself off the stage. He took to Instagram later that night to explain his side of the story.

We can't blame Hart for being thrilled for his Eagles, who won their very first Super Bowl, 41-33.