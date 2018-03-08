The CrossFit Games is always a murderer's row of grueling WODs, and the 2017 Games were no exception.

On the third day of the Games, as the sport's most athletic stars jockeyed for position, they came up against "Strongman's Fear," an absolute mauler of a workout: yoke, farmer's log, and sled carries, with handstand walks in between.

In an exclusive clip from Fittest on Earth: The Redeemed and the Dominant, the official documentary of the 2017 CrossFit Games, superstar athletes like Katrin Davidsdottir, Annie Thorisdottir, Sara Sigmundsdottir, Mat Fraser, Patrick Vellner, and Brent Fikowski face down the obstacle course—and their own limitations.

The official Games instructions for Strongman's Fear:

60-foot yoke carry + 60-foot handstand walk

60-foot farmer's log carry + handstand walk

60-foot sled drag

60-foot yoke carry + 60-foot handstand walk

60-foot farmer's log carry + handstand walk

60-foot sled drag

Object weights for male competitors: 500-pound yoke, 200-pound logs, 400-pound sled

Object weights for female competitors: 340-pound yoke, 120-pound logs, 310-pound sled

Each lane will contain a yoke, two logs, and a sled. Athletes must move all three items across the stadium floor, in any order. All three objects must be brought to the middle of the field, then moved to the end of the field. Each time the athlete moves back to retrieve a new object, they must handstand walk the 60-ft. section. The athlete’s score is the total time it takes for them to complete the event. Time cap: 10 minutes.

The Redeemed and the Dominant: Fittest on Earth, distributed by Gravitas Ventures and directed by Heber Cannon, Mariah Moore, Marston Sawyers, is available in theaters and on iTunes on March 23, 2018.