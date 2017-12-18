With Netflix's big-budget movie Bright set to drop on Friday, Will Smith and co. have been doing tons of promotional work to garner enthusiasm for the flick. Bright marks a major step for Netflix, as the streaming service aims to drop a big-budget Hollywood movie in everyone's living rooms on Friday's opening night.

On Monday, Netflix released a thrilling car chase featuring Joel Edgerton behind the wheel and Smith (literally) riding shotgun.

Check out the intense, less-than-a-minute-long chase scene below:

Bright premieres on Netflix this Friday, December 22.