Actor Jason Momoa might be the grizzliest man in Hollywood. And his latest film only strengthens that title.

After his scene-stealing turn in Justice League as Aquaman, Momoa’s going small-scale, playing a family man and logger who also loves to hunt in Braven.

The story follows Joe Braven (Momoa) as he attempts to have a quiet weekend of hunting with his family, including his father, Linden (Stephen Lang), who’s dealing with signs of dementia, at their remote cabin in the wilderness. Little does Braven know, a co-worker (Brendan Fletcher) has stashed a huge package of heroin at the cabin for safekeeping—and all hell breaks loose. The drug runners descend upon the cabin, forcing Braven and his family to defend themselves at all costs.

Momoa—who has already shown on Instagram he knows how to throw an axe—battles against the drug dealers with everything he has, including his fists, arrows, and, for good measure, a flaming axe.

The action looks thrilling in this one:

Momoa has a big 2018. The former Game of Thrones actor has Aquaman set to hit theaters on December 21. Plus, he’s expected to film a third season of his Netflix series Frontier, and may start production on the long-gestating reboot The Crow Reborn.

Aquaman will be the first DC film to hit theaters since the mixed reaction to Justice League—and if the fan and critical reception is strong, it could turn around the entire narrative for Warner Bros.

Braven is set for release on February 2.