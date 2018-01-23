Jason Momoa is quickly becoming America’s favorite grizzly man.

The long-haired, axe-throwing actor stole the show as Aquaman in Justice League, and he showed off his charm once again while sitting in as a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The Game of Thrones star could barely contain himself once he sat down for an interview, admitting that he’s a massive Saturday Night Live fan, and a Tonight Show enthusiast.

“I almost gave up acting to come here and struggle and try and get on SNL,” Momoa said. “Then I got Game of Thrones, so that kind of went out the door.”

Momoa also joked with Fallon about how he struggled to get roles after playing Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones, since many people mistakenly thought he didn’t speak English:

After @GameOfThrones, everyone thought Jason Momoa was only fluent in Dothraki https://t.co/mhEtv93sC0 pic.twitter.com/4q0gpIRBfZ — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) January 23, 2018

Take a look at the interview:

This was Momoa’s first appearance on the show, and he took every opportunity to have fun, especially during the “Water War” segment. Momoa bested Fallon in the game, and had a blast while doing it.

Check it out:

Momoa’s Aquaman solo film will be released on December 21.